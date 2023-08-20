'There are a lot of trainers who don't arrive at the top level but I'm not a lot of trainers'

It is just past noon and on a perfect day work would be finished at Cropthorne Stud. Today, unfortunately, there is no such luck.

The final lot are still trotting around the sand arena in spiralling cohesion, warming up before their jaunt up the gallops. At the centre is Tony Carroll, who casts a critical eye over each runner before sending out the much-awaited signal.

"All right kids, let's go."