Simon Crisford: 'Godolphin was the most exciting journey you could imagine - but this is equally so, if not more'

Dubai holds many memories for Simon Crisford – but none would be as special as Algiers capturing Saturday's $11 million Dubai World Cup.

Crisford became one of the most prominent figures in the sport through his 21-year tenure as Sheikh Mohammed's racing manager, in which time the global thoroughbred giant Godolphin was created, and this weekend he will bid to win the race he helped mastermind 27 years ago.

The 60-year-old left his role with Sheikh Mohammed in 2014 to embark on a training career which soon yielded Group-race success with horses like Century Dream and A'Ali in Britain, but he has retained close links to Dubai.