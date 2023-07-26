Racing Post logo
InterviewSaffie Osborne
premium

Saffie Osborne: 'It helped so much with the mental side - I think I thrive under pressure and it's one of my strongest assets'

Catherine Macrae talks to last year's leading Racing League rider as the competition kicks off again

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter
Saffie Osborne at Newmarket in July 2023
Saffie Osborne: Chester Cup winner and last year's leading Racing League jockeyCredit: Edward Whitaker

The 21-year-old jockey dominated the headlines in last year's team competition with a stunning 6,539-1 treble on the final night, which secured her the leading jockey title and the accompanying £20,000 bonus. 

It was a big day for the fledgling jockey. In her third season in the saddle, Osborne was nearing the end of her claim and a chance to prove her skill could not have come at a better time. To do it in such a remarkable fashion, however, was beyond any expectations. 

"I think mathematically it was possible on the final night but I never really thought it would happen, looking at the prices of my rides," Osborne says. "It was one of those magic evenings where I got a lot of luck and it was really special. 

Published on 26 July 2023Last updated 18:03, 26 July 2023
