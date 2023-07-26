Saffie Osborne: 'It helped so much with the mental side - I think I thrive under pressure and it's one of my strongest assets'

The 21-year-old jockey dominated the headlines in last year's team competition with a stunning 6,539-1 treble on the final night, which secured her the leading jockey title and the accompanying £20,000 bonus.

It was a big day for the fledgling jockey. In her third season in the saddle, Osborne was nearing the end of her claim and a chance to prove her skill could not have come at a better time. To do it in such a remarkable fashion, however, was beyond any expectations.

"I think mathematically it was possible on the final night but I never really thought it would happen, looking at the prices of my rides," Osborne says. "It was one of those magic evenings where I got a lot of luck and it was really special.