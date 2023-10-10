Robert Havlin: 'You'd be lying if you said you weren't disappointed at times - you've got to smile through gritted teeth'

Patience is a virtue that Robert Havlin knows only too well.

For many years, the 49-year-old jockey, best known as Rab, was consigned to a supporting role, destined to forever ride promising young talent before handing over the reins to someone else when their moment came to shine.

At times, he would watch from the sidelines and consider how he would have ridden the race, imagining a victory at the top level that he began to doubt would ever come. Yet he continued to persist and 12 months ago this week he was finally rewarded with a Group 1 triumph all of his own when Commissioning swept to success in the Fillies' Mile.