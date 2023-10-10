Racing Post logo
InterviewRobert Havlin
Robert Havlin: 'You'd be lying if you said you weren't disappointed at times - you've got to smile through gritted teeth'

Catherine Macrae talks to the veteran jockey 12 months on from a landmark success

Catherine MacraeReporter
Robert Havlin, one year on since riding his first Group 1 winner
Rab Havlin: won his first Group 1 in last year's Fillies' MileCredit: Edward Whitaker

Patience is a virtue that Robert Havlin knows only too well. 

For many years, the 49-year-old jockey, best known as Rab, was consigned to a supporting role, destined to forever ride promising young talent before handing over the reins to someone else when their moment came to shine. 

At times, he would watch from the sidelines and consider how he would have ridden the race, imagining a victory at the top level that he began to doubt would ever come. Yet he continued to persist and 12 months ago this week he was finally rewarded with a Group 1 triumph all of his own when Commissioning swept to success in the Fillies' Mile. 

Published on 10 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 10 October 2023
