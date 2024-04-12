Paul Carberry: 'I jumped up on to the rafters. It tended to be all very straight-laced in those days, but I changed that'
David Jennings catches up with the jockey 25 years on from a famous Irish triumph
Paul Carberry is giving a running commentary of the 1999 Grand National, the day Bobbyjo became the first Irish winner of the world's most famous jumps race for 24 years from a whopping 14lb out of the handicap. You join us just after jumping Becher's for the final time.
Carberry is creeping away on Bobbyjo, picking them off one by one, when Norman Williamson, on General Wolfe, lets out a roar: "Would you relax and take your time, you're a long way from home. I wouldn't be kicking on now, if I were you."
Telling Carberry, of all people, to take his time? Is that not like telling David Attenborough how to talk about wildlife in the Sahara? You don't usually need to tell a priest how to say his prayers but this was one of those rare occasions when the ultimate hold-up merchant needed a sermon from someone on the virtue of patience.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 12 April 2024inInterviews
Last updated 13:36, 12 April 2024
- 'We’re like a Sunday League team running in an FA Cup final - we’re taking on the best with an £800 homebred'
- 'Educating myself has let me live a fuller life - just because you've been diagnosed with dyslexia doesn't mean you can't keep working at it'
- Nicky Henderson: ‘It hurt like hell - it was soul-destroying for everyone here’
- 'For the first few months after Betsy was diagnosed I'd drive to work and cry on my own in the car every single day'
- Dan Skelton: 'I'm exhausted because I can't turn my brain off - if I stopped winning it would be mental torture'
- 'We’re like a Sunday League team running in an FA Cup final - we’re taking on the best with an £800 homebred'
- 'Educating myself has let me live a fuller life - just because you've been diagnosed with dyslexia doesn't mean you can't keep working at it'
- Nicky Henderson: ‘It hurt like hell - it was soul-destroying for everyone here’
- 'For the first few months after Betsy was diagnosed I'd drive to work and cry on my own in the car every single day'
- Dan Skelton: 'I'm exhausted because I can't turn my brain off - if I stopped winning it would be mental torture'