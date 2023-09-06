Ollie Sangster: 'I want success or failure to be on me - not my name or some distant memories'

If anyone is entering a training career with their eyes wide open, it is Ollie Sangster.

His surname probably sounds familiar. The 26-year-old's late grandfather Robert was a pioneer who, along with Vincent O'Brien and John Magnier, helped shape the European racing and breeding landscapes in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Unfortunately, I have very few memories of him, although I wish I could say differently," Sangster says of his game-changing relative, who died in 2004 but left a lasting legacy on the sport.