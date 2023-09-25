Joe Fanning: 'If I'm doing light I'd probably just miss breakfast - I feel sorry for the lads taking pounds off every day'

It's not the most glamorous location for an interview, but meeting Joe Fanning at a services in Wakefield is actually quite fitting.

Not only has Fanning gained an encyclopaedic knowledge of the stop-off points on Britain's motorways in a riding career few can match for longevity, but he is a man always on the move.

Following a late finish at Newcastle the previous evening, the veteran jockey, who turned 53 on Sunday, the day after a cherished big-race win in the Ayr Gold Cup, was up at 6am mucking out at his Middleham farm before heading down the road to ride work for Charlie Johnston.