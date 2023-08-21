Racing Post logo
InterviewJason Hart
premium

Jason Hart: 'I want to be challenging to be champion jockey. If you don't aim high in this game you're only going to go one way'

David Carr catches up with a rider daring look to beyond the Nunthorpe Stakes at York

author image
David CarrReporter
Jason Hart celebrates Highfield Princess's 2022 Nunthorpe win
Jason Hart celebrates Highfield Princess's 2022 Nunthorpe winCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

If she can do it, why can't he? If Highfield Princess can conquer the highest heights, why not the man who has been on board for virtually every step of her incredible journey?

Jason Hart allows himself the thought as he savours his one luxury of the day, a latte at Costa in Malton. 

Conversation, of course, is dominated by the wondermare housed across town at John Quinn's yard, the one-time 57-rated handicapper who won three Group 1 races in the space of a remarkable four weeks last year. Will she repeat that hugely emotional triumph in the Nunthorpe at nearby York 12 months on and prove herself again the fastest horse in Europe?

Published on 21 August 2023
icon
