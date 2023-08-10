Jack Channon: 'I grew up with Dad being one of the biggest and best trainers in the world - I'd love to get back to that'

It feels entirely appropriate when Jack Channon chooses a football analogy to emphasise the gulf in class he faces to mix it with the best racehorse trainers in Britain.

Sitting in the back seat of the stable's trusty 4x4 being driven by his FA Cup-winning father Mick, Channon likens his squad of horses to a League Two outfit constantly being asked to compete against the top teams in the Premier League.

He might have a healthy team of 70 horses to run but, as he reads out the pedigrees and transfer fees of a cross-section of the West Ilsley dressing room heading towards us on the gallops, it is easy to understand his point.