Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewCristian Demuro
premium

'I've never ridden a horse who accelerated like that' - meet the jockey well suited to the pressure of an Arc favourite

Ace Impact's rider Cristian Demuro talks to France correspondent Scott Burton

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Cristian Demuro: "I always have faith in Brametot and I'm in the same frame of mind as I was after the Jockey Club"
Cristian Demuro: "Passing the post in front in the Arc was just fantastic"Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Given the race looked a penalty kick to most onlookers, there was a notable air of tension around the team before Ace Impact's prep run in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano in mid-August.

With the whole of French racing decamped to Deauville for the month, it was almost impossible not to see the pressure etched across the features of trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and his right-hand man Jean-Bernard Roth; of Kamel and Pauline Chehboub, whose Gousserie Racing had just bought a half-share in the horse, and their stud manager at Haras de Beaumont, Matthieu Alex; and of the unbeaten Prix du Jockey Club winner's original owner Serge Stempniak.

The tension could easily have transmitted to Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe favourite, whose class co-exists with plenty of nervous tension in the moments before a race. Fortunately, however, Ace Impact had just the right man on board to calm things down in Cristian Demuro.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 September 2023
icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews