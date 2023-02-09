'I've been lucky to train a Royal Ascot winner - but I'd swap it for one at Cheltenham'

It is every interviewer's dream to meet a trainer as accommodating as George Baker.

"Welcome to the madness," he says cheerfully, weaving his way through dogs and people into the relative calm of his office at Robins Farm. "I know what you've got to do. We can sit and chat here but you might go home and think, 'Oh, that wasn't quite as exciting as I'd have liked', so we'll head out to the gallops after and you can add a bit of colour."

If there is a sense that Baker could do my job for me, it is because he probably could. The 57-year-old ex-journalist has charted a somewhat unconventional path into the training ranks, underpinned by a sense of adventure that he brings to the job.