'I thought, 'What the hell am I doing?' I was burning myself alive to lose weight and it wasn't even working’

Champion conditional Luca Morgan talks Sam Hendry through his shock decision to quit the saddle

Luca Morgan: "It's hard to make plans for your future when you haven't accepted what has already been"
Luca Morgan's struggle with his weight forced him to quit the saddle aged 22Credit: Edward Whitaker

As Luca Morgan walks into a cosy owners’ room at Ben Pauling’s yard in Naunton, he picks up a slice of a chocolate traybake from the side.

A pretty unremarkable moment, you might think. For most of us, including your writer, perhaps to his detriment, indulging in some chocolate is a perfectly normal occurrence. But for Morgan this marks an abrupt departure from the exceptionally harsh regimes he forced his body through over the last few years as he desperately clung to his childhood dream of being a jockey.

“The novelty of eating does wear off quite quickly, it’s not as good as you think,” quips Morgan, who became Britain's champion conditional jockey in April only to stun the sport when he announced his immediate retirement last month aged 22.

Published on 12 December 2023inInterviews

Last updated 18:07, 12 December 2023

