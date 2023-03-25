Racing Post logo
InterviewSarah Guest & John O'Shea
premium

'I had emergency surgery and was in hospital for five weeks - but I knew Sarah would deal with it'

Lewis Porteous talks to TIEA Employee of the Year Sarah Guest and her boss John O'Shea

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
Sarah Guest and John O'Shea at Elton Racing Stables in Gloucestershire
Sarah Guest and John O'Shea at Elton Racing Stables in Gloucestershire Credit: Edward Whitaker

Buried away down a winding country lane in the beautiful Forest of Dean sits Elton Racing Stables, home to trainer John O'Shea and a team of unmistakably happy horses and happy humans.   

Even on a dull and dreary Tuesday morning, there is an unmissable serenity about this 25-box set-up. You could pay a lot of money and not come close to finding this sort of tranquility. 

There is a warm welcome too, first from stable apprentice Gina Mangan on the yard and then from O'Shea and his assistant trainer Sarah Guest, who lays down a large tub of chocolate digestives as the three of us take a seat in the trainer's office. 

Published on 25 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 25 March 2023
icon
