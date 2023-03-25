'I had emergency surgery and was in hospital for five weeks - but I knew Sarah would deal with it'

Buried away down a winding country lane in the beautiful Forest of Dean sits Elton Racing Stables, home to trainer John O'Shea and a team of unmistakably happy horses and happy humans.

Even on a dull and dreary Tuesday morning, there is an unmissable serenity about this 25-box set-up. You could pay a lot of money and not come close to finding this sort of tranquility.

There is a warm welcome too, first from stable apprentice Gina Mangan on the yard and then from O'Shea and his assistant trainer Sarah Guest, who lays down a large tub of chocolate digestives as the three of us take a seat in the trainer's office.