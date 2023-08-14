Harry Davies: 'If you don't want it more than the person sat next to you, someone will take what you have'

A young man dressed in jeans and trainers approaches Brighton's weighing room, chewing gum while he walks. He manages to move in a straight line despite having his head practically buried in the phone he holds in one hand. At first glance, Harry Davies could be any other teenager. Appearances can be deceptive.

The 18-year-old is one of racing's rising stars. Last year, his first with a licence, ended with Davies on 67 winners, 57 more than boss Andrew Balding told him would represent a decent outcome. Following a sustained battle for the apprentices' championship with Benoit de la Sayette, the former pony racing sensation ultimately came up six victories shy of title success. There was disappointment in that defeat. The overall impression he made was entirely positive.

The latest exciting riding talent to be developed at Kingsclere has enjoyed regular support from Charlie Appleby, riding even more winners for Godolphin's principal trainer than he has for Balding, while there have been plenty of good days for Hugo Palmer, whose long-time assistant Angie Shea is Davies's mother. Her husband Philip Shea is Davies's agent. The team around him, which also includes jockey coaches George Baker and Michael Hills, is tight. The rider they are nurturing could prove to be something special.