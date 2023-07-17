Racing Post logo
InterviewRichard LInley
premium

From the Champion Hurdle to chafer grubs: why Richard Linley is finally ready for a breather

Richard Linley reflects on half a century in racing with senior reporter Chris Cook

Chris CookSenior reporter
SALISBURY: 10.8.2011. (L-R) Richard Linley, Jeremy Martin Clerk of The Course and Steward Raymond Henley walk the course at Salisbury Racecourse in Salisbury, England.
Richard Linley: long-serving senior inspector of coursesCredit: Julian Herbert

After more than half a century of work in horseracing, Richard Linley is finally ready to take a breather. A long stint as the BHA's senior inspector of courses followed his successful riding career, with the result that he can't remember the last time he had an entire fortnight off.

Even now, with his 69th birthday just a few weeks away, it is possible to sense some reluctance about the idea of stopping entirely. His involvement has been tapering since February and it is not clear exactly when he'll take a final bow.

"Probably after the point-to-point seminars in early autumn," is his best guess. He has been helping to train other ex-jockeys who are joining the course inspectorate team, Wayne Hutchinson and Kevin Jones, and the collegiate aspect of the job is clearly what he's going to miss.

Published on 17 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 17 July 2023
