From the Champion Hurdle to chafer grubs: why Richard Linley is finally ready for a breather

After more than half a century of work in horseracing, Richard Linley is finally ready to take a breather. A long stint as the BHA's senior inspector of courses followed his successful riding career, with the result that he can't remember the last time he had an entire fortnight off.

Even now, with his 69th birthday just a few weeks away, it is possible to sense some reluctance about the idea of stopping entirely. His involvement has been tapering since February and it is not clear exactly when he'll take a final bow.

"Probably after the point-to-point seminars in early autumn," is his best guess. He has been helping to train other ex-jockeys who are joining the course inspectorate team, Wayne Hutchinson and Kevin Jones, and the collegiate aspect of the job is clearly what he's going to miss.