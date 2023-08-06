Emma Spencer: 'Nobody wants to read about their own family breakdown in the news - I wonder how it didn't affect me more'

In the rooftop garden of the Racing Post office Emma Spencer enjoys a moment of calm in an otherwise hectic day.

She has been on the move since 6am, tending to horses before an early commute from Newmarket to London's South Bank to film the latest episode of the Racing Post's What A Shout show. Soon, she'll be straight back home on the train, with her daughter's showjumping training and a horse viewing in Worcester next on the to-do list.

It's a schedule that allows little time for reflection and even less time for interviews, but for a brief moment on the edge of the Thames, the London Eye peeking out from a backdrop of office buildings, there is time to take stock.