Ed Bethell: 'There's a bit of hype around the yard – it's not every day you get a Group 1 contender'

Take a wrong turn near Ed Bethell's Middleham yard and you'll end up in the 'strangest place in the world'.

The blossoming stable nestled in a tranquil part of the Tupgill Park Estate in the Yorkshire Dales shares its location with Forbidden Corner, a tourist attraction which makes a bold claim about the quirkiness of its garden surroundings.

Bear left at the top of the approach road for a labyrinth of tunnels and chambers, or take a right for a trainer with a very clear sense of direction.