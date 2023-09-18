Dylan Cunha: 'I came here for the safety of my kids - but now our dream is winning a Classic'

Considering the hours he puts in, it is no great surprise when Dylan Cunha says he sleeps like a lamb at night, but there was a time not so long ago when fearing for his family's safety meant he dared not close his eyes.

The same worries do not exist in Newmarket, home to the South African since the end of 2020, and with the training business he launched last year on an upward trajectory, Cunha has found his perfect environment.

"When I go away and come back to Newmarket I feel like I'm coming home," says the sprightly 43-year-old. "I've always thought this is the best place on earth and, hands down, it's the best place in the world to train."