Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewDylan Cunha
premium

Dylan Cunha: 'I came here for the safety of my kids - but now our dream is winning a Classic'

Lewis Porteous talks to a trainer with big ambitions and a secret weapon

author image
Lewis PorteousReporter
Dylan Cunha at his Newmarket yard with stable star Silver Sword
Dylan Cunha at his Newmarket yard with stable star Silver Sword

Considering the hours he puts in, it is no great surprise when Dylan Cunha says he sleeps like a lamb at night, but there was a time not so long ago when fearing for his family's safety meant he dared not close his eyes.

The same worries do not exist in Newmarket, home to the South African since the end of 2020, and with the training business he launched last year on an upward trajectory, Cunha has found his perfect environment.

"When I go away and come back to Newmarket I feel like I'm coming home," says the sprightly 43-year-old. "I've always thought this is the best place on earth and, hands down, it's the best place in the world to train."

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 18 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 18 September 2023
icon
more inInterviews
more inInterviews