David Brace: ‘I’ll have two operations, laser treatment - but you learn to live your life and get on with it’

Fear is an emotion which David Brace simply avoids. Whether it be as a young man trudging two miles underground as a coal miner, risking everything on a huge career gamble which would transform his life or dealing with cancer, Brace has dealt with everything an extraordinary life has thrown at him in the same calm manner.

The 72-year-old has a booming business and his persistent dedication to charity work has been recognised by a place on the New Year’s Honours list, but as he sits in his kitchen crunching at three slices of toast, glistening from a generous spreading of butter, it is photos of his horses and his family which dominate the backdrop and produce the most passion.

The eye is immediately drawn to a large print featuring multiple shots of Paint The Dream, the best horse to sport Brace’s red and black silks and worn by grandson Connor. It is almost 12 months since those shots were created in a most memorable Saturday victory in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury. He dreams history can be repeated next weekend.