InterviewAndrea Atzeni
Andrea Atzeni: 'I don't want to slag it off as British racing's been good to me - but you wonder where it's going next'

The top jockey talks to Peter Thomas about leaving his adopted home for a life-changing move to Hong Kong

Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Andrea Atzeni portrait York 24.8.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Andrea Atzeni: ambitious Italian leaving his British home to boost his careerCredit: Edward Whitaker

Andrea Atzeni has fond memories of Hong Kong. Last time he was there, nine years ago, he bought himself several nice made-to-measure suits and a dog he saw in a shop window. He also rode a few winners, which never hurts.

You can do a lot of hiking in the former colony, apparently, which is another thing Atzeni likes. He hiked a lot with 'Big Money' Mike Smith when he was riding at Santa Anita a while back, and he thinks hiking with a dog in Hong Kong would be great, although it would have to be a different dog. The restaurant scene in 'Honkers' is something else that entices a jockey who can do 8st 3lb without undue discomfort.

However, it's the racing (and the related financial solvency) that really appeals, although that way lies a conversation that will have blind devotees of the British turf choking on their chop suey, so let's tread carefully.

Published on 28 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 28 August 2023
icon
