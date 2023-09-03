Racing Post logo
InterviewAdam West
premium

Adam West: 'I've always been quite reclusive and it's not my thing being in the limelight - I'm happy to go back under my rock'

Catherine Macrae talks to the young trainer fresh from his biggest ever success at York

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter
Adam West on top of the downs at Epsom
Adam West on top of the Downs at EpsomCredit: Edward Whitaker

There is a prevailing sense of disbelief at Loretta Lodge Stables in the days after the Ebor meeting.

Less than two weeks ago, trainer Adam West had claimed just seven Flat winners for the year but had his sights set on York's Nunthorpe Stakes, hoping for a top-six finish with a gelding running at Group 1 level for the first time. 

It took less than 57 seconds on August 25 for the career of the 34-year-old to be, if not transformed, certainly changed significantly for the better. The aptly named Live In The Dream broke quickest, made all and triumphed in dazzling fashion under Sean Kirrane, fending off the late charge of Highfield Princess to strike at 28-1.

Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 3 September 2023
