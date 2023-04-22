'The proverbial could hit the fan' - British racing's new-found harmony faces acid test
Lee Mottershead takes a temperature check as a major bump in the road looms large for the sport's leaders
It has all been so remarkably different.
Since the birth of British racing's new governance structure last November, there has been rare harmony among the industry's most powerful figures. Spurred on by a realisation that the sport is in crisis, old foes have behaved more like friends. In pursuit of a common goal, there has been a collegiate will to work as one. So positive have been the reports that one wonders if stakeholders have taken turns to bring homemade cakes into meetings.
Now, however, we are set to find out if this brave new world is built on sand or stone. Huge decisions must be made when the BHA board meets in late May or, failing that, in June. How they are received could determine not just the future of the sport but also how it is run.
