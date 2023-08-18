The Paddington express: what makes the Ballydoyle colt so special and how high could he soar in the racing pantheon?

Paddington has captured the public imagination. From his name, a direct reference to everyone's favourite duffel coat-wearing Peruvian bear who shared afternoon tea with the Queen, to his astounding ability on the track and iron constitution which have brought six wins in as many starts already this season – four at Group 1 level – Paddington is a star.

From handicapper to superstar - the journey so far

From the humble beginnings of a Naas handicap, Paddington has climbed the ranks to become the headline horse of the Flat season.

His latest win in the Sussex Stakes was his sixth of the season and the fourth at the highest level but it is as much the manner in which he wins, as his overall record, that make him stand out from the crowd.