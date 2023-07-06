Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureSpecial report
premium

It's the groundbreaking report that aimed to shake up British racing - but just how much did Savill sway BHA plans for the sport?

Bill Barber examines the influence of a group led by the former BHB chairman on proposals for next year's fixture list

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
Peter Savill: once one of the country's leading owners
Peter Savill: report proposing the introduction of Premier Racing has been highly influentialCredit: Edward Whitaker

Last summer, Peter Savill, the pugnacious former chairman of the BHA's predecessor the BHB, delivered a stark warning about the future of Flat racing.

The sport, it was suggested, was in danger of being reduced "to a position of greatly reduced prestige and prominence".

Savill was heading a group of industry heavyweights who approached the BHA with a series of proposals that would seek to tackle some of racing's most pressing problems: the loss of major owners, a drain of equine talent abroad and falling field sizes. Identifying the sport's top product – premierisation, as it has come to be known – was a key element.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 6 July 2023Last updated 18:08, 6 July 2023
icon
more inSpecial Reports
more inSpecial Reports