'It was daunting the first time I went into a prison' - how two ex-jockeys are helping to solve racing's stable staff crisis

A team of racing professionals past and present is at the forefront of a unique venture that is tackling the sport's staffing crisis head-on while changing the lives of disadvantaged people.

Former jockeys Dominic Elsworth and Ryan Hatch, who reached the pinnacle of jump racing, are undertaking a different type of schooling as trainers of pupils at a new equine management course in the West Midlands.

The six-week programme is designed to turn someone with no experience of horses into an employable asset for any racing stable, so many of whom are desperate for staff.