Feature
premium

'It was daunting the first time I went into a prison' - how two ex-jockeys are helping to solve racing's stable staff crisis

Dominic Elsworth and Ryan Hatch tell Andrew Dietz about a fascinating initiative in the West Midlands

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Teachers and pupils at the equine training course at Solihull Riding Club
Teachers and pupils at the equine training course at Solihull Riding ClubCredit: John Grossick

A team of racing professionals past and present is at the forefront of a unique venture that is tackling the sport's staffing crisis head-on while changing the lives of disadvantaged people.  

Former jockeys Dominic Elsworth and Ryan Hatch, who reached the pinnacle of jump racing, are undertaking a different type of schooling as trainers of pupils at a new equine management course in the West Midlands.

The six-week programme is designed to turn someone with no experience of horses into an employable asset for any racing stable, so many of whom are desperate for staff.

Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 August 2023
icon
