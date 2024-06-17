Diary of a heartbroken dog owner: pain at loss of lovely Lola will not stop me spreading the word on rehoming retired greyhounds

There I was, sat at Hersham Hounds one day in January 2018, crying – as I had been for three weeks – after losing my retired greyhound Roxy, when in walked a little brindle bitch called Lucy (formerly Clonlisk Lucy), who looked like she didn’t know what day of the week it was.

Nervousness filled her eyes. Not surprising really, as she was a little girl who had just turned three and was arriving at her fifth kennel in a year. This apparently, in the main, was thanks to an owner who didn’t pay his bills, so she kept getting moved on until Mark Fenwick took her on as his own. But retirement came early due to a torn muscle and here she was.

My broken heart found it hard to connect with any other dog, but a lovely lady called Donna decided to foster Lucy for a weekend and subsequently wrote on Facebook describing her as a “cuddle monster”. That was exactly what I needed in my life. So, renamed ‘Lola’, I decided to bring her home with me.

If kennels had been a bit intimidating to her, a sofa and a bed definitely wasn’t. She made herself at home from day one and the cuddles came in abundance, hence why we ended up calling her Lola Bear as she was just a cuddly bear. She would literally get in bed with me, her head on the pillow next to me. I’m sure she thought she was human.

I’ve learned in my time in greyhound racing that some dogs love kennels and never want to leave, others don’t so much. Lola had chewed bars in kennels and so her little teeth were ground down. This was a dog who definitely preferred her home comforts.

Thankfully she also loved the pub and she’d lap up the attention she got there or anywhere we went. She loved people and children and was such a friendly, gentle dog.

It was hard not to compare her to Roxy at first but Lola definitely had a different personality. For a start, it wasn’t just the kennel bars she chewed. I had no idea what to do about it and I’d come home to something destroyed almost daily. But I quickly learnt what it was she was partial to such as rubber trainer soles and cardboard and so I would ‘Lola-proof’ the house if I went out. I liked that side of her though, she could be a little monkey when she wanted to be.

I spent plenty of time training her to be off-lead but from the start, she seemed to enjoy the company of little dogs. Once her recall was sorted, she would be off-lead in our local park and people would be in awe of her speed. She was quite something to watch. She’d run laps and laps the equivalent of her former Crayford home. You just can’t beat seeing a greyhound run like that.

Julie Collier and fiance Paul with Lola

We were lucky enough to have lots of weekends away in the country and at the coast, but the sandy beaches of Bournemouth were her favourite. Her ‘zoomies’ went to a whole new level when the sand was between her toes.

Then we’d stop off at the Jazz Cafe and she’d sit on their leather sofa with me by the fire and share a hot chocolate – she’d have the cream off the top. Very naughty I know, but a rare treat and we both loved it. I felt proud of how beautifully behaved she was and how she was such a kind and gentle dog.

Living on my own and being single and furloughed, Lola literally got me through lockdown. You’re not on your own with any dog, but I have found my bonds with greyhounds to be very special and not uncommon when you speak to other pet greyhound owners.

We’d do Joe Wicks’ PE classes and she would plank with me then snuggle up and eat cake every afternoon, another naughty but nice treat for us.

I’d often taken Lola into the RPGTV studio when I was presenting, but when greyhound racing restarted again after lockdown, she came in for every show. I know many of you will have enjoyed watching her lying there for four hours, impeccably behaved (or just lazy maybe.)

We’d even get emails in asking if she was a statue. But again, I’d be so proud of the viewers who’d say that seeing how amazing Lola was would make them consider getting a greyhound.

I live in a village in Surrey and, solely because of Lola, there are now three greyhounds in different homes. One of my friends who has Jenny said to me the other day that she calls me the ‘Furry Godmother’ because of this. But it is 100 per cent because of Lola. They all fell in love with her and went on to get their own.

As time went on, I finally met an amazing man who, I’m so happy to say, in a few weeks will become my husband. Obviously Lola had to give Paul the once-over on our first date and it was literally love at first sight between them.

Lola had always been a bit of a tart, she just seemed to love men. And Paul had been looking to get a dog himself, although a greyhound wasn’t on his radar, he is a complete convert now, obviously.

Our adventures continued as a threesome and Lola was in her element, she was such a happy hound. We have many happy memories of weekends away, river walks and of course lots of pub outings. And she loved the park we live on top of – she was never on the lead.

Lola enjoying herself at the beach

Our family grew to four in April 2023 when our daughter Elana was born. Lola had lay on my big tummy for months and when we bought Elana home from hospital she was so gentle and sweet, it was simply adorable.

We had a newborn photoshoot when Elana was nine days’ old. The photographer lay the baby on the bed on her own and Lola jumped up, lay down next to her and rested her head on Elana’s chest. The photographer couldn’t believe it. That’s definitely a photo I’ll treasure for the rest of my life.

I’m very sad to say that now, here we all are again, broken-hearted. The dreaded bone cancer took Lola far too early at just nine and a half years old. Our house, once again, is just a house rather than a home.

We have been deprived of Elana spending her early years with a dog she was just starting to appreciate and love. And I’m missing our walks and evening cuddles on the sofa so much.

In an era where the industry is facing a huge homing crisis, many people could be enjoying the love of a greyhound. I see it as my job, as part of the sport, to keep spreading the word and everyone reading this should too.

By homing one dog, you create a space for another. One recommendation, a conversation in the pub or, as happened with Lola many times, one stranger you meet out and about that can lead to another dog getting a home. You never know when you might plant a seed, and it’s more important than ever.

Someone recently told me that the hurt you feel when a dog or person dies, reflects how much you loved them. Well we bloody loved Lola a lot.

Goodnight Lola Bear, we all miss you so much. Have fun up there with Roxy.

Anyone interested in finding out more about rehoming a greyhound can visit the GBGB website at gbgb.org.uk/welfare-care/rehoming/ or contact Julie Collier via instagram at Tvjuliecollier