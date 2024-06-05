Catching the bad guys: meet the new breed of investigator trying to 'police' racing
Peter Thomas talks to those at the heart of the BHA's integrity department and finds a new type of regulation at work
If there's one thing we need to know about the BHA's integrity department, it's that it's very much not like the police, says head of integrity John Burgess, in what is very much not like an interrogation room at the BHA's new London headquarters. Not like the police at all.
The official assurance seems to be down to a desire to get away from portrayals, drawn from recent history, of racing's own regulator consisting of multiple pairs of size 12 boots trampling through the gardens of the sport.
The picture has changed, so we're told. Where once the department often took "people directly from the police, thinking they're coming in to tell racing how to investigate, rather than learning anything about racing", now the 26-strong integrity team includes "only four with a police background – five if you count a former state trooper; three of those six years or less, myself included; the one who made it to double figures had previously worked in racing yards; and almost half of them are from a racing industry background".
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inFeatures
- Sweat pouring, legs like lead, trying not to black out - why on earth did I agree to take on jockeys in a fitness challenge?
- 'It's an honour because it's history' - Oaks result will be determined by a female judge for first time
- Government says it is working 'at pace' to have white paper measures in force by the summer
- 'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period
- The Gambling Commission has launched its new corporate strategy - but what are the key points?
- Sweat pouring, legs like lead, trying not to black out - why on earth did I agree to take on jockeys in a fitness challenge?
- 'It's an honour because it's history' - Oaks result will be determined by a female judge for first time
- Government says it is working 'at pace' to have white paper measures in force by the summer
- 'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period
- The Gambling Commission has launched its new corporate strategy - but what are the key points?