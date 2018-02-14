Calm after the storm: Gigginstown say "no issues" with National weights

Eddie O'Leary on the Grand National: “It’s a race we love and we’ll always have runners in it as long as they aren’t handicapped out"

Last year they were furious. This year they are happy, with the Gigginstown House pair of Michael and Eddie O'Leary seemingly pleased with how Randox Health Grand National handicapper Phil Smith has treated the operation's entries.

Twelve months ago the brothers were vocal in their criticism of BHA head of handicapping Smith, the Ryanair chief describing his explanation for his framing of the £1 million race as "utter drivel."

More recently, Eddie O'Leary referred to the fact the 2018 Aintree marathon will be the last under the auspices Smith, commenting: "The Grand National is a fantastic race but it can only get better when Phil Smith goes.”

Yet despite looking forward to a post-Smith future, Eddie O'Leary has in no way been irritated by the weights allocated to the latest set of Gigginstown entries.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, O'Leary said: "We have no issues whatsoever with the Grand National weights this year. I’ve gone through the weights and they are as they should be. Unlike last year we have absolutely no complaints. All our entries are there with a fair weight."

On Tuesday evening leading Gigginstown trainer Gordon Elliott was also asked about the brothers' criticism of Smith.

Speaking at the Grand National weights launch, he said: "I don't have a problem with the Irish or English handicapper. I just smile and keep kicking."

Gigginstown have 11 entries for the race with six of them – Outlander, Sub Lieutenant, Valseur Lido, Alpha Des Obeaux, Tiger Roll and A Genie In Abottle – in the top 40 and therefore guaranteed a run.

Outlander (right): the Irish Gold Cup second could run at Aintree in either the Grand National or the Betway Bowl

Triple Grade 1 winning chaser Outlander is the highest-weighted of the 11 with 11st 8lb and, according to O’Leary, the Gordon Elliott-trained ten-year-old might be Aintree bound but not for the National.

O’Leary said: “If Outlander goes to Aintree it’s much more likely he’ll run in the Bowl and not the National.

“It’s early days yet but looking at our entries I’d pick out Alpha Des Obeaux, Tiger Roll and A Genie In Abottle as three who could well take their chance in the National.

"We’ll wait and see. Many of our entries will probably run again before Aintree and we’ll review things as we go along.”

The Elliott-trained Tiger Roll, a dual Cheltenham Festival winner who landed the National Hunt Chase last year and who also a Munster National on his CV, is likely to run in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase next month.

Alpha Des Obeaux, trained by Mouse Morris who won the National with the Gigginstown-owned Rule The World in 2016, finished sixth behind Edwulf in the Unibet Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown on his most recent start while the Noel Meade-trained A Genie In Abottle is a three-time chase winner.

The other Gigginstown-owned entries – Road To Riches, Thunder And Roses, General Principle, Wounded Warrior and Rogue Angel – appear to be too far down the handicap to have a realistic chance of getting into the race.

