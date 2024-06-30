Racing Post logo
Britain
premium

'You've got to feel for him' - birthday boy Jonathan Fisher suffers double blow of fractured neck and a 14-day ban

Jonathan Fisher: In hospital with a neck fracture
Jonathan Fisher: in hospital with a neck fractureCredit: Pool

What a birthday. Jonathan Fisher was in hospital with a neck fracture on Sunday when it emerged he had been banned for 14 days and had a mount disqualified for overuse of the whip.

He was stood down from July 12-26 for using the whip four times above the permitted level of six on Mudlahhim, who had his third place in a mile handicap at Brighton last Tuesday taken away from him.

However Scott Dixon, the 5lb claimer's trainer, revealed on Sunday: "He's got bigger things to worry about because he sadly had an injury at work three days ago and has fractured his neck. He's currently in hospital in a neck brace.

Read the full story

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

