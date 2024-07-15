Yellow weather warning forces Newton Abbot to call inspection for Monday's fixture

An 11am inspection has been called for Newton Abbot's fixture on Monday after a yellow weather warning for rain was issued in the area.

The ground at the Devon track is soft, heavy in places and with up to a further 20mm forecast, officials have called an inspection to assess how well the course is taking the rain.

Speaking at 7.30am, clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "We have a yellow weather warning for rain and it started raining steadily here about half an hour ago.

"The ground is soft, heavy in places, and nothing worse than that, but it's about what's to come. The rain is going to be picking up and quite heavy at times and we're looking at 10-20mm. I don't know how it's going to cope with 10mm, but 20mm would be disastrous."

The seven-race meeting is scheduled to start at 2.30 and Loosemore expressed his frustration at the situation.

"We've got to give the frontal system time to unfold, but it's only fair we flag this up as a concern to everybody," he said.

"Ultimately, people can decide what they want to do, but there's potential for this to disrupt the day. I understand it's not easy for people coming and travelling horses, but it is what it is and there's nothing else we can do."

