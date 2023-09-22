Willie Mullins set to saddle first runner at Newton Abbot after meeting passes inspection

Willie Mullins will saddle his first runner at Newton Abbot this afternoon after the Devon track passed a morning inspection.

Alvaniy , a recent maiden hurdle winner at Galway, will represent Mullins in the 2m5½f novice hurdle (4.20 ).

Officials had been concerned about the potential for heavy rain late on Thursday, with the course hit by 48mm last weekend.

However the showers that arrived were not as bad as feared, with 7mm recorded at the jumps venue.

The going is heavy but there are no concerns with a dry day forecast.

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "We were fearful with the forecast as we had some proper heavy showers on Thursday morning that amounted to just over five millimetres, and the concern was we could be hit by a similar amount later in the day.

"Thankfully only another two millimetres arrived and we're able to give the meeting the go-ahead. It's heavy ground but it's wet and the runners will get through it fine.

"It's a beautiful start to the day and we're expecting it to be largely dry with sunny intervals."

Owner Paul Byrne was successful with the Emmet Mullins-trained Slate Lane, who is 3-3 in Britain this season, at Newton Abbot last month.

He now teams up with Ireland's champion jumps trainer at the track and Alvaniy is odds on to back up his first hurdles win.

Brian Hayes's mount was placed in both bumper runs for Paul Gammell before joining Mullins. He finished fifth on his hurdling debut at Galway before winning by four and a half lengths last time.

He sports a hood for the first time and faces two previous winners in Wonderful Eagle, who struck on his first start for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White at this track last month, and Worcester bumper scorer Thirtyfour Thirty.

Fifth in good-quality maiden at Galway festival (2m5f, good to yielding) on last month's hurdling debut and delivered on that promise when easily winning lesser maiden there (2m, soft) 11 days ago, despite not jumping very well; back up in trip with hood fitted here; ought to be very hard to beat.

