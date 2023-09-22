Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Willie Mullins set to saddle first runner at Newton Abbot after meeting passes inspection

Willie Mullins: sent out 70 jumps winners in Ireland by the end of August
Willie Mullins: has his first runner at Newton Abbot on FridayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Willie Mullins will saddle his first runner at Newton Abbot this afternoon after the Devon track passed a morning inspection.

Alvaniy, a recent maiden hurdle winner at Galway, will represent Mullins in the 2m5½f novice hurdle (4.20).

Officials had been concerned about the potential for heavy rain late on Thursday, with the course hit by 48mm last weekend.

However the showers that arrived were not as bad as feared, with 7mm recorded at the jumps venue.

The going is heavy but there are no concerns with a dry day forecast.

Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "We were fearful with the forecast as we had some proper heavy showers on Thursday morning that amounted to just over five millimetres, and the concern was we could be hit by a similar amount later in the day.

"Thankfully only another two millimetres arrived and we're able to give the meeting the go-ahead. It's heavy ground but it's wet and the runners will get through it fine.

"It's a beautiful start to the day and we're expecting it to be largely dry with sunny intervals."

Newton Abbot passed an inspection on Friday morning
Newton Abbot: meeting goes ahead on FridayCredit: Getty Images

Owner Paul Byrne was successful with the Emmet Mullins-trained Slate Lane, who is 3-3 in Britain this season, at Newton Abbot last month.

He now teams up with Ireland's champion jumps trainer at the track and Alvaniy is odds on to back up his first hurdles win.

Brian Hayes's mount was placed in both bumper runs for Paul Gammell before joining Mullins. He finished fifth on his hurdling debut at Galway before winning by four and a half lengths last time.

He sports a hood for the first time and faces two previous winners in Wonderful Eagle, who struck on his first start for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White at this track last month, and Worcester bumper scorer Thirtyfour Thirty.

Spotlight view

Fifth in good-quality maiden at Galway festival (2m5f, good to yielding) on last month's hurdling debut and delivered on that promise when easily winning lesser maiden there (2m, soft) 11 days ago, despite not jumping very well; back up in trip with hood fitted here; ought to be very hard to beat.

Silk
Alvaniy16:20 Newton Abbot
View Racecard
Jky: Brian Hayes Tnr: W P Mullins

Read more . . .

Four horses who will be suited by testing ground at Newbury on Friday 

Why this horse can win the 2023 Ayr Gold Cup on Saturday - plus 1-2-3 predictions 

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 22 September 2023Last updated 07:35, 22 September 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain