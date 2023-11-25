West Country trainer John Ryall remembered with affection by Joe Tizzard following his death at 87

West Country trainer John Ryall, who sent out 50 jumps winners in Britain having started out as a permit-trainer in the 1980s before taking out a full licence two decades later, has died aged 87.

Ryall, who had been suffering from dementia, was based in Rimpton, Somerset, and had his last runners in the 2015-16 season before retiring due to illness.

He mixed training with dairy farming but had some big moments on the racecourse including with the tough staying chaser Sir Frosty, who won seven races under rules including a 4m handicap at Cheltenham at the New Year's Day fixture in 2003 and the Highland National at Perth under Joe Tizzard two years later.

Ryall rode in point-to-points in his early days and owned the 1969 Badger Beer winner Teryrose. He enjoyed success with the likes of Bronzesmith, Cherokee Boy, and Pewter Light and was a regular at Wincanton and Taunton, where he shared a box with friends. He had one horse in training, the Robert Walford-trained Lindisfarne, who will continue to run in his silks.

Sir Frosty: a seven-time winner for John Ryall Credit: Bill Selwyn

He was remembered with affection by Tizzard, who rode 12 winners for him. He said: "It's sad news. I had a lot of fun riding for JR for many years and as they were pretty local to me. I was able to school the horses as well and ride plenty of winners, with the highlight being Sir Frosty in the Highland National.

"As a trainer he was heavily involved, but his wife Roxy would help by riding them out. They did very well with the few horses they had in and I always got on well and enjoyed riding for them. We always had a close relationship. He was a good local character.

"He was a lovely man and we've had a lot of fun over the years. He was pretty straightforward, he'd call a spade a spade and you'd know where you were that way. But I never had many cross words with him."

Ryall is survived by his wife Roxy, two sons Marcus and Jamie as well as five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.