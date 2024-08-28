Mark Johnston backs Ed Dunlop call for random drug testing following runner's cocaine positive

Britain's most prolific trainer Mark Johnston said random drug tests for stable staff had been effective since being introduced at the Middleham yard now run by his son Charlie.

Johnston was responding to trainer Ed Dunlop's announcement he would be implementing the tests after being given a year's suspended sentence for a runner producing a positive sample for a metabolite of cocaine.

Johnston, who handed over to son Charlie at the start of 2023, said he was "very happy" after implementing random quarterly testing at his yard in 2021, although he admitted positive tests and uncertainty about being checked has led to some staff leaving.

He said: "Testing would be straightforward to roll out across other yards. We recognised many years ago there was this risk. There was a move about seven years ago to introduce it across all yards in Middleham which then broke down as people argued about how it should be done. We went ahead to do it ourselves at the beginning of 2021 and are very happy with the results.

"We haven't had real issues with it. Clearly we have lost staff as a result, both from testing positive and other people have left not wanting the potential of testing, but we're quite happy with that. It was expected that it would happen and it was the aim. We're very well aware of the risk and the risk of contamination and cross-contamination.

"The chances of that happening are relatively small but the consequences are so serious that you have to take every precaution you can and that's why we did it. I'd absolutely recommend it, without a shadow of a doubt, and the staff at my yard would say the same. We've had no suggestion from anyone that we shouldn't do it."

Dunlop's one-year suspended disqualification, which will only be activated by breaching the same rule in the next 12 months, comes against the backdrop of the tougher disciplinary regime in the sport. Jeremy Noseda was fined £1,000 and £1,500 after cocaine was found in samples taken from two horses, Librisa Breeze in 2015 and Walk In The Sun in 2018.

The BHA did not blame Dunlop for the metabolite found in Lucidity at Brighton on July 4, 2023. The trainer investigated the matter after being informed of the positive test. The BHA's barrister Charlotte Davison said cocaine had the potential to impact horse's behaviour and performance such as increased heart-rate, blood pressure and maximum run time.

Dunlop, who is chair of the Newmarket Trainers Group, is promoting random testing industry-wide and Johnston expressed sympathy for his fellow trainer and warned of a wider image issues for the sport.

He said: "I felt terribly sorry for Ed Dunlop, I didn't know this was going on and hanging over him. It's a very unfortunate situation because clearly there's no question of anyone trying to dope a horse or make it faster or slower.

"The very sad and negative thing about it is that, despite the BHA taking the attitude to show how strict they are and on top of the integrity, that's not the impression it gives to the public. People who might not understand the subject might not read the report or the full story and just assume that somebody is doping or cheating and that's not the case. It's very sad."

