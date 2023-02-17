'We're having a rebuild' - Christian Williams aiming to bounce back from tough season at Ascot

The retirement of two of his leading lights and a lack of winners has made it a tough season for Christian Williams but the trainer is hopeful stable stalwart will provide him with a lucrative upswing in fortunes on Saturday.

Williams is renowned for his skill with staying chasers and he has set his sights on lifting the £100,000 LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase () over three miles at Ascot.

The trainer has registered just eight wins in the current campaign after notching a career-best 34 last season.

In November, his Scottish National heroine Win My Wings was forced into retirement shortly after she suffered an injury before she was due to run in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

That same month, 2019 Welsh National winner Potters Corner, a horse that helped to kick-start Williams’ training career, was also retired.

“It has certainly been a slow season and it was hard losing those two horses. We are undergoing a little bit of a rebuild and it’s hard to replace the good ones,” said the trainer.

Christian Williams: won the Scottish National, Coral Trophy and Eider Chase in a superb 2021-22 campaign, but this season has been slower Credit: Edward Whitaker

“I’m hoping to make up for some lost time towards the end of the season, beginning with Cap Du Nord on Saturday.”

Cap Du Nord has been switched to the Ascot contest rather than going for back-to-back wins in the Coral Trophy at Kempton a week later.

Williams added: “We’ve had this race or the Kempton race as a target for him all season and we’re going to Ascot as he might not have got into the Kempton race. That’s a more valuable race but he was at the bottom of the handicap.

“This is an excellent alternative and I’m confident he’s going to Ascot with a decent chance. It was a great effort from him to finish second in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster and the ground and trip will be ideal. He has run at Ascot before so I’m sure the track will present no problems.”

Venetia Williams is mounting a two-pronged attack on the race with and , but the trainer is concerned about the lack of rain.

“Farinet has missed a lot of opportunities through abandonments and could do with it softer," she said, "but I'm hoping that as they’ve only had one meeting this year and that the course will have had little wear, it will be reasonable ground.”

Farinet: could be one of two in the Swinley Handicap Chase for Venetia Williams Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

“We were toying with running Laskalin at Kempton next week but decided this was the better option. He’s been running well.”

Trainer Richard Hobson is hoping for something better from Grand National entry , who disappointed at Aintree on his last outing having won the Old Roan Chase on his seasonal reappearance.

“He just didn’t want to know last time. He seems to lose interest and sulk if it’s not competitive enough,” he said.

“Brian Hughes rode him the last twice and he is adamant that he will be suited by the step up to three miles. He is a horse that jumps well and all being well we’d still like to give him a go in the National.”

bet365: 9-2 Cap Du Nord, 5 Phoenix Way, 11-2 Revels Hill, 6 Danny Kirwan, Laskalin, 11 Farinet, 14 Neon Moon, One True King, 16 bar

Read these next:

. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.