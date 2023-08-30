'We'll set the bar for excellence' - Richard Newland to have Flat focus with dual licence alongside Jamie Insole

Grand National-winning trainer Richard Newland is to share a dual licence from December with Jamie Insole, former assistant to Charlie Hills, as part of plans to turn the stable into a bigger force on the Flat.

The new era at the Worcestershire stable was officially marked as the pair purchased their first yearling at Goffs Premier Yearling Sale at Doncaster on Tuesday.

Insole will oversee up to 25 Flat horses at the yard while Newland prioritises the jumps string. Insole will complete his training modules in the autumn having spent time under Hills during the time of superstar sprinter Battaash and Classic-winning Phoenix Of Spain and said he hoped the new connection could set a precedent for dual-purpose training in Britain.

The news comes after syndicate manager Dan Abraham was appointed Newland's director of racing, although he will continue to run Foxtrot Racing, while Matt Houldsworth will act as the stable's bloodstock agent.

Newland moved to a new purpose-built stable four years ago and has trained more than 500 jumps winners, with Pineau De Re's success in Aintree's iconic handicap chase in 2014 the standout. He has had just ten victories on the Flat.

Richard Newland with Grand National winner Pineau De Re Credit: Grossick Racing

Newland said: "I'm very excited about becoming a dual-purpose yard. We have outstanding facilities for training Flat horses and Jamie brings a huge amount of Flat experience and knowledge to our team. While we'll be continuing with our successful jumps string, this is an an exciting initiative and I'm really looking forward to purchasing some yearlings, attracting some new owners and seeing our horses running on the Flat next summer."

Insole started his career with a jumps focus, having an amateur licence and working for Nigel Twiston-Davies. Yet attention turned to the Flat during a five-year spell working for Alan King, one of Britain's most established dual-purpose trainers, before he joined Lambourn-based Hills in 2018 and worked his way from pupil assistant to the trainer's second in command.

He said the Flat team will comprise juveniles and older horses next year and added: "I'm excited to establish a Flat training operation within a jumps yard, enabling me to imprint my vision from the outset. My primary aims revolve around cultivating a premier dual-purpose yard that sets the bar for excellence in the country. By fostering an environment that nurtures and develops high-calibre horses on the Flat and over jumps, we aim to attract prominent owners and ensure a gratifying racehorse ownership experience for all involved."

Read this next...

'The form could hardly have worked out better' - five horses who could prep for a big autumn target with a win this weekend

'I better not say whether or not I backed him because I don't want any begging letters but there was plenty of 100-1 about'

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.