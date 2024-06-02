'We'll go wherever City Of Troy doesn't. I think he's the next coming' - Ambiente Friendly's owners in awe of Derby winner
City Of Troy was hailed as "a monster" and "probably the next Frankel" on Sunday by the team behind Ambiente Friendly, whose brief glimpse of potential Derby glory was snatched away as the favourite surged clear in the final furlong.
The outstanding colt was described by Aidan O'Brien as "the best Derby winner we've had" after Europe's champion two-year-old rebounded from a dismal reappearance in the 2,000 Guineas to give his trainer a record-extending tenth win in the race.
The Gredley family's Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly did best of the rest in the 16-runner field, finishing two and three-quarter lengths behind City Of Troy under Robert Havlin.
Britain
- Rugby League legend Rob Burrow dies after long battle with motor neurone disease
- Epsom course manager vows to try new ideas to tackle attendances as Derby day crowd falls below recent average
- Benoit de la Sayette sets sights on Gold Cup after linking up with Caius Chorister owner
- 'I did warn the race would bring her on' - John Gosden eyeing Royal Ascot for beaten Coronation Cup favourite
- More personnel changes at Racehorse Owners Association as Andy Clifton leaves organisation
