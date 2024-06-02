Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 Gowran ParkHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 Gowran ParkHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'We'll go wherever City Of Troy doesn't. I think he's the next coming' - Ambiente Friendly's owners in awe of Derby winner

City Of Troy wins the Derby over Ambiente Friendly
Ambiente Friendly (left) was no match for "megastar" City Of TroyCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

City Of Troy was hailed as "a monster" and "probably the next Frankel" on Sunday by the team behind Ambiente Friendly, whose brief glimpse of potential Derby glory was snatched away as the favourite surged clear in the final furlong.

The outstanding colt was described by Aidan O'Brien as "the best Derby winner we've had" after Europe's champion two-year-old rebounded from a dismal reappearance in the 2,000 Guineas  to give his trainer a record-extending tenth win in the race.

The Gredley family's Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly did best of the rest in the 16-runner field, finishing two and three-quarter lengths behind City Of Troy under Robert Havlin.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David CarrReporter

inBritain

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain