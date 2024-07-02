'We want the bigger prize-money' - June's most prolific trainer George Boughey eager to 'keep the ball rolling'

A change of approach to race management is one of the reasons why Classic-winning trainer George Boughey was able to enjoy a career-best month for both winners and prize-money.

The Newmarket trainer surpassed his previous best of 23 runners from October 2022 when he registered 24 winners in June, more than any other British trainer. In doing so, he also scooped just over £450,000 in prize-money, surpassing his previous best return of £427,863 in May 2022.

Identifying races with better prize-money is something Boughey has adopted this season, something he believes has aided his record-breaking month.