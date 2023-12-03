'We thought we'd have a crack' - Jamie Snowden's You Wear It Well on track for rearranged Fighting Fifth at Sandown

Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well will attempt to provide in-form trainer Jamie Snowden with another landmark Saturday winner in the rearranged Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown.

The six-year-old could line up in the Grade 1 alongside the Nicky Henderson-trained stars Shishkin and Constitution Hill, although the participation of the unbeaten Champion Hurdle winner remained in doubt on Sunday.

You Wear It Well, who won the Mares' Novices' Hurdle in March, was last seen finishing three lengths clear of Luccia in a Listed contest at Wetherby last month under regular rider Gavin Sheehan last month.