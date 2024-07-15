Racing Post logo
'We haven't got to the bottom of him yet' - Group 1 ambitions for unbeaten Summer Mile winner Quddwah

Callum Shepherd rides Quddwah to win the Summer Mile Stakes (Group 2) at Ascot
Quddwah: brought his unbeaten record to four with success at Ascot on SaturdayCredit: Steve Bardens (Getty Images)

A tilt against some of the best of this year's Classic crop is under consideration for the unbeaten Quddwah and a step up to Group 1 company is assured after the Sussex Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois became the two leading options for Saturday's Summer Mile winner.

The four-year-old extended his winning streak to four in the Group 2 contest at Ascot under Callum Shepherd, building on his Listed success at the track in May and two wins as a three-year-old.

The half-length win on Saturday served as compensation for missing Royal Ascot due to a poor blood test and Quddwah was duly cut to 10-1 for this month's Sussex Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

