'We had a right titanic battle' - five of the most memorable King Georges in the last 35 years

Racing fans are in for a treat on Saturday with the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot) looking a cracker. We look back on five memorable runnings of the top-level race since 1990 . . .

Year: 1991

Trainer: Paul Cole

Racing Post Rating: 137

Odds: 4-6f

Generous became the sixth dual Derby winner to land the King George in 1991 and his winning Racing Post Rating of 137 remains the highest recorded in the race.

Alan Munro’s mount quickened clear of the previous year’s French Derby hero Sanglamore and Hardwicke winner Rock Hopper for a staggering seven-length success – the biggest winning margin at the time despite being eased down approaching the line.

Generous, who won the first of four top-level races in the Dewhurst at two, was beaten at odds-on on his sole subsequent start in the Arc that year.

Key quote

Paul Cole, trainer: “Having an odds-on favourite in such a big race made me more nervous than usual, and Generous was a bit of a free sweater who was sweating even more that day. But when the race was under way he settled very well, which was a relief, and it was great to see that enormous burst of speed carry him clear up the straight. Nobody expected him to win so far, and it was probably even more thrilling than winning the Derby. He was very special that day.”

The top King George winners on Racing Post Ratings

Generous (1991) 137

Harbinger (2010) 135

Daylami (1999) 134

Montjeu (2000) 133

Swain (1997) 133

St Jovite (1992) 133

Year: 1997

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Racing Post Rating: 133

Odds: 16-1

Eight runners contested the King George in 1997 and it was one of the deepest runnings, with five-time Group 1 and Arc winner Helissio, three-time Group 1 winner Singspiel, Pilsudski – who at the time had amassed half of his six Group 1s – and St Leger scorer Shantou lining up.

Victory, however, went to 16-1 shot Swain on his second start for Saeed bin Suroor in what proved a fascinating race to watch.

In a race run at a furious gallop, Swain kept finding for John Reid to get the better of 11-10 favourite Helissio, and then repelled the late challenges of Pilsudski and Singspiel to score by a length. The winner was successful again under Frankie Dettori the following year.

Swain: dual King George winner Credit: Healy Pat

Key quote

John Reid, jockey: "It was a great race and a hard-fought battle, but he stuck to his game well. He really had to battle on and he was such a brave horse, he really stuck to the task. He was almost out of petrol at the half-furlong pole but so were the others and that was the plan, to out-gallop them."

Year: 2000

Trainer: John Hammond

Racing Post Rating: 133

Odds: 1-3f

The 50th King George went to an established top-class performer in the previous year’s Arc hero Montjeu.

Held up under Mick Kinane, Montjeu eased into contention approaching the straight before cruising alongside leader Daliapour inside the final two furlongs. It was near enough all over at that point.

The winning margin of a length and three-quarters over Fantastic Light did not reflect the superiority of the success. It was a sensational performance.

Mick Kinane glances at the big screen as Montjeu eases clear of his rivals in the King George in 2000 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Key quote

Mick Kinane, jockey: “I never won a big race any easier. Montjeu was imperious that day. He was at his height then, and when he was at his best he was a phenomenal racehorse. He cruised up to them without me moving and treated horses of the calibre of Fantastic Light and Daliapour with contempt, never coming out of a three-parts speed. He was an armchair ride."

Year: 2010

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Racing Post Rating: 135

Odds: 4-1

Harbinger boasts the biggest winning margin in the Ascot Group 1 following his remarkable 11-length triumph in 2010.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Derby hero Workforce finished well back in fifth as stablemate Harbinger stole the headlines, sauntering right away from his rivals for the most straightforward of wins under Olivier Peslier.

Harbinger recorded a RPR of 135, the second highest figure in the race and 2lb shy of Generous’s top RPR of 137 in 1991.

Harbinger: an 11-length winner of the King George in 2010 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Key quote

Olivier Peslier, jockey: "It's very unusual for a horse to win a top-class race like the King George in such fashion, and he received a tremendous reception. It was such a shame we were never able to see just how good he might be in the future, but we certainly saw how good he was that day."

Year: 2019

Trainer: John Gosden

Racing Post Rating: 127

Odds: 8-15f

Enable’s second of three wins in the King George was the most captivating as she prevailed in a sustained duel with top-class rival Crystal Ocean. The dual Arc heroine was made to battle like never before and she just asserted close home for a neck success after an almighty tussle.

The John Gosden-trained mare was successful in the race the following year, become the first three-time winner of the race.

Enable (far): just gets the better of Crystal Ocean in 2019 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Key quote

Frankie Dettori, jockey: "Crystal Ocean served it up to me and we had a right titanic battle. I always had the edge but he was one of those flies that wasn’t going away. He was there and annoying me to the line. That’s probably the hardest-fought Group 1 I’ve ever had.”

