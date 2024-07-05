'We didn't anticipate that' - Sir Mark Prescott team delighted as filly saunters to 15-length Kempton success

Jockey Luke Morris was "staggered" by the performance of Rouge Sellier at Kempton on Thursday night when the Sir Mark Prescott-trained filly won by an eased-down 15 lengths to become one of the easiest winners of the season.

Morris briefly asked Rouge Sellier for an effort entering the final furlong but was in for a big surprise when he looked around and the dangers were non-existent. As it registered just how far clear he was, Morris stood up in his stirrups and gently hacked to the line for a spellbinding success in division two of the 1m3f novice stakes.

The Goat won by two lengths later on the card but that name would be more applicable to Rouge Sellier, who provided American-based owners Memento Vivere Racing with their first winner in Europe.

"We didn't anticipate she would win like that, but we're pleased she did and she's obviously a very good filly," Prescott's assistant William Butler said on Friday.

"Luke was ten lengths clear when he gave her a tickle as he was expecting a challenger. I think that shows how impressive she was because he never felt he'd quickened, so it must have been very natural. He was staggered when he looked round."

How it happened

Rouge Sellier moves into the lead two furlongs out

Rouge Sellier extends her lead in the home straight

Jockey Luke Morris looks around to see his rivals well beaten

Rouge Sellier is eased down to win by 15 lengths

In-running comment

Prominent, clear with one other 4f out, going easily and led over 2f out, went clear from 2f out, ridden briefly inside final furlong, eased final 110yds, impressive

Rouge Sellier, a daughter of Lope De Vega who cost 260,000gns as a yearling, was making her first start as a three-year-old, having shown promise in two starts last year when third at Haydock and then on the all-weather at Lingfield.

Racing after wind surgery and in a first-time hood, she took a giant step forward to the delight of her connections.

"The owners have been very patient and had a good go when they bought her for that money, but at the same time she was well bought by Joseph Burke as she's very well bred and a half-sister to two Group 1 winners [Lumiere and Sheikha Reika]," said Butler.

"The form of her runs last year was quite impressive. We always thought she was a nice filly but she took us by surprise. In the back of mind, you're wondering whether it was a good race, but the only thing we can do now is try to get black type, and I think we'll try to find a Listed race for her."

