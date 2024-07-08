'We could be absolute pariahs after this!' - ITV's new primetime racing docuseries to launch next Friday

The first episode of ITV1's new primetime jump racing docuseries will be broadcast next Friday at 9pm, with one of the programme's stars, Nico de Boinville, admitting even he does not know what viewers will see.

Champions: Full Gallop tells the story of the 2023-24 jumps season and aims to emulate the success of previous programmes that have shone a light on an array of sports, including F1's Drive To Survive, football's All Or Nothing and a Netflix series focused on the Tour de France.

Flutter and Racecourse Media Group have supported the South Shore-produced six-parter, which will begin with a one-hour edition built around last year's King George VI Chase, in which the Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick posted a shock success.

Among those showcased in Champions: Full Gallop are Dan and Harry Skelton, Sean Bowen, Nicky Henderson and De Boinville, who hopes the series has a positive impact.

Nico de Boinville: "I don't actually know what to expect" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"I don't actually know what to expect," said De Boinville. "We all tried to work with South Shore as much as we could.

"Nicky was very good in letting the film crew do their job in the yard, and they also had unprecedented access to the weighing room. We all had microphones above our saddle racks – and scarily some of us forgot they were there. We could be absolute pariahs after this!"

De Boinville added: "I hope the series shows the reality of the job and presents a more human side to what people see on ITV Racing. As much as anything else, I would like to think it shows the camaraderie in the weighing room."

Cobden said: "They followed me round for a few days and came to quite a few of the big meetings. I haven't seen any of it yet but I'm told it's good. I'm looking forward to seeing it and just hope I didn't say anything I shouldn't have done!"

Read these next:

New docuseries crucial in fighting sport's 'existential crisis' says Racing League founder

Racing's big opportunity: Jockey Club chief confident that 'primetime shop window' will drive new fans to the sport

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS24. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.