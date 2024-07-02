'Unfortunately in this world we've got to sell' - Britannia winner to continue career in Hong Kong

Mickley , who gave Ed Bethell his first Royal Ascot success when landing the Britannia Handicap , is the latest notable performer in Britain and Ireland to be heading overseas.

He was bought privately by the Siu family after victory at Doncaster in May which clinched him a place in the Britannia field, having previously raced in the colours of the Middleham yard's Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing syndicate.

The three-year-old is now set to continue his racing career in his new owners' native Hong Kong.