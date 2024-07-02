Racing Post logo
'Unfortunately in this world we've got to sell' - Britannia winner to continue career in Hong Kong

Mickley wins the Britannia Handicap under Callum Rodriguez
Mickley wins the Britannia Handicap under Callum RodriguezCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Mickley, who gave Ed Bethell his first Royal Ascot success when landing the Britannia Handicap, is the latest notable performer in Britain and Ireland to be heading overseas.

He was bought privately by the Siu family after victory at Doncaster in May which clinched him a place in the Britannia field, having previously raced in the colours of the Middleham yard's Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing syndicate.

The three-year-old is now set to continue his racing career in his new owners' native Hong Kong.

