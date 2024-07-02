FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Britain
premium
'Unfortunately in this world we've got to sell' - Britannia winner to continue career in Hong Kong
Mickley wins the Britannia Handicap under Callum RodriguezCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Mickley, who gave Ed Bethell his first Royal Ascot success when landing the Britannia Handicap, is the latest notable performer in Britain and Ireland to be heading overseas.
He was bought privately by the Siu family after victory at Doncaster in May which clinched him a place in the Britannia field, having previously raced in the colours of the Middleham yard's Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing syndicate.
The three-year-old is now set to continue his racing career in his new owners' native Hong Kong.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
Copy
more inBritain
- 'We want the bigger prize-money' - June's most prolific trainer George Boughey eager to 'keep the ball rolling'
- 'There is extraordinary beauty in every episode' - Horsepower documentary comes to the BBC
- Field sizes up in Britain - but too early to credit Premier racing warns racecourse leader
- 'You never know what is around the corner' - Saeed bin Suroor still thinking big despite small team
- BHA makes two 'minor' adjustments to whip penalty guidelines
more inBritain
- 'We want the bigger prize-money' - June's most prolific trainer George Boughey eager to 'keep the ball rolling'
- 'There is extraordinary beauty in every episode' - Horsepower documentary comes to the BBC
- Field sizes up in Britain - but too early to credit Premier racing warns racecourse leader
- 'You never know what is around the corner' - Saeed bin Suroor still thinking big despite small team
- BHA makes two 'minor' adjustments to whip penalty guidelines