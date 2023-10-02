Tributes paid to trainer and Manchester City star Francis Lee after death aged 79

Willie Carson and Bruce Raymond have paid tribute to former Manchester City footballer and racehorse trainer Francis Lee following his death at the age of 79 on Monday.

Lee, who trained at Little Stanneylands Stud Farm in Cheshire, saddled a total of 181 winners in Britain and Ireland during a 13-year career between 1984 and 1997.

He enjoyed his biggest win as a trainer in the 1990 Cartier Premier Challenge Race at Phoenix Park with Sir Harry Hardman, while four years later Encore M’Lady gave him his highest-profile domestic success in the William Hill Trophy at York. The mare provided Lee with his final winner at Musselburgh in 1996.

Other notable horses to represent Lee, who also played for Derby County and England, included String Player, Aahsaylad, Beau Venture and Don’t Worry Me.

Training was one of Lee's many business interests after he stopped playing football. He founded a wastepaper manufacturing company, which supplied toilet roll to major retailers in the UK and made him a millionaire, and became chairman of Manchester City while still sending out horses. He quit training to focus on his business interests.

The trainer's best season came in 1991 when he had 31 winners.

Francis Lee presents Sir Alex Ferguson and Richard Kingscote with a winning prize at Haydock in 2014 Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Legendary jockey Carson, who rode three winners for Lee, said: "He was quite a good trainer and had a proper team of horses at one point. I had some proper good times with Franny so it's really sad news.

"He was very successful as a trainer and I'd always make sure to have a big chat with him if I saw him up at Haydock. It was great to have some rides and winners for him.

"Franny was also a bit of an entrepreneur. I always remember he told me at the races that he'd won a contract to paint white lines on the roads in Africa. He was a likeable guy, a great footballer and one of the boys."

Raymond rode four winners for Lee and said: "We had so much fun together. It might have just been four winners but we had a lot of laughs. He was wise, a good man and great to ride for and we had some great times."

Francis Lee CV

Full name Francis Henry Lee CBE

Born Westhoughton, Lancashire, April 29, 1944

Football career won League Championship twice (Manchester City 1967-68, Derby County 1974-75), FA Cup (Manchester City 1969), League Cup (Manchester City 1970), European Cup Winners' Cup (Manchester City 1970); 27 caps for England (1968-72, 10 goals)

Business career Manufacturer of tissue & toilet paper

Stables as trainer Little Stanneylands Stud Farm, Wilmslow, Cheshire 1984-97

First winner Miramac, novices' hurdle, Ludlow, February 6, 1985

First Flat winner Foilinski, Beverley, August 11, 1987

Biggest winner Sir Harry Hardman (1990 Cartier Premier Challenge Race, Phoenix Park)

Biggest winner in Britain Encore M'Lady (1994 William Hill Trophy Handicap, York)

Other good winners String Player (5 handicap hurdles 1986-87), Aahsaylad (1990 Bogside Cup), Beau Venture (1990 Potter Nursery, Newmarket), Don't Worry Me (1994 Horn Blower Stakes, Ripon)

Pattern-race runner-up Sir Harry Hardman (1991 Palace House Stakes)

Last winner Encore M'Lady, Musselburgh, July 22, 1996

Most wins in a season 30 in 1991 (Flat)

Total wins 181 (including 1 in Ireland); 149 Flat, 32 jumps

Compiled by John Randall