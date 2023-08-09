'They wanted a horse to go to the next level' - Third Time Lucki heading to Fergal O'Brien after £190,000 swoop

Ahead of the Goffs UK August Sale longstanding owner Mike Newbould spoke of the “absolutely gut-wrenching” decision to disperse his racing and breeding interests, but there were rather more mixed emotions on Wednesday after seeing Third Time Lucki change hands for £190,000.

A whole host of onlookers took an interest once the high-class chaser entered the Doncaster ring, including his trainer Dan Skelton. However, matters ultimately boiled down to Gordon Elliott, standing in the bidders’ area opposite the rostrum, and Sally Randell, assistant trainer and partner to Fergal O’Brien.

Elliott tends not to be denied when a sales ring tussle breaks out, but on this occasion had to give best when Randell delivered the decisive £10,000 raise with a wave of her finger from her position in the seats to the right of the auctioneer.

“He’s for two cousins called Lee and Mark Craze,” said Randell. “They’re absolutely great owners and we’re hoping to get him to next year’s Cheltenham Festival. That’s their dream in life so that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Randell explained the owners have already enjoyed success with O’Brien-trained talents such as Great Heart'jac, Peerless Beauty and Shelikesthelights, but were raising their sights having been bitten by the racing bug.

“They have a lovely mare called Shelikesthelights, who we’ve won a few with, as well as Great Heart'jac, but they’ve got into it now and they wanted a horse to go to the next level,” she continued.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with the horses they’ve got but they really wanted a Saturday horse. We think this is a lovely, readymade Saturday horse. It’s a rare opportunity to get this type so we’ll try our absolute best to get them a Festival runner and have some fun along the way.”

Jamie Railton: consigned the day's leading lots Credit: Goffs UK

Asked if she expected to have to stretch as far as £190,000 for the Jamie Railton-consigned offering, Randell, who was taking instructions over the phone during the bidding, replied: “No! I thought they’d have stopped earlier but they weren’t for backing down. And thank God because that’s the kind of people we need on our side and ready to go into battle with us.”

On immediate plans for the new recruit, Randell added: “He’ll go to Jason Maguire’s now for a bit of rest after the sales and we’ll have him whenever Jason says he’s ready.”

The eight-year-old Third Time Lucki began his racing career with a runner-up effort in a Thorpe Lodge maiden point for Francessa Nimmo before the transfer to Skelton, for whom he ran 23 times. He won two bumpers and proved steadily progressive over hurdles, winning three times and finishing a close sixth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, it was over fences that he really came into his own and he returned to Prestbury Park to win his first two starts over the larger obstacles. The latter of those successes came in the Grade 2 November Novices' Chase, which initiated a memorable double at the November meeting for his owner that was completed when West Cork landed the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

Sally Randell: 'I thought they’d have stopped earlier but they weren’t for backing down'

Newbould explained that a deterioration in his health had prompted the decision to call time on his involvement in racing but was on hand in Doncaster to see the hammer come down on Third Time Lucki.

He reflected on the transaction by saying: “That was bittersweet. I think that price is about his real value because he’s a lovely horse and someone is going to get their money back with him fairly quickly.

“The horse has been fantastic and what makes it better for me is that I bought him myself from Charlie Poste via Andrew Tinkler, who I used to sponsor when he was at Nicky Henderson’s. He’d have won if he hadn’t clouted the last in his point-to-point but Andrew owned a leg in him and asked if I fancied buying him.

"I told him to send me a photo and once I’d seen him I called Charlie and did the deal at £70,000. It was probably the best buy I’ve made, and I’ve been in racing for 40 years.”

Third Time Lucki was making his third appearance at public auction by far his most fruitful. He was offered as an eight-month-old foal at the Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale, where Ryan Mahon signed the ticket at just €7,000. He reappeared at the Goffs UK Spring Store Sale in 2018 but was retained at £12,000 when offered through Goldford Stud.

Not all of the dispersal lots proved as popular as Third Time Lucki and Newbould, whose horses ran under his and his wife Eileen’s name, could not hide his disappointment at what had been a challenging day for the enthusiastic owner.

Latham takes his turn in the ring on Wednesday Credit: Goffs UK

“Generally speaking it’s disappointing,” he said, later adding. “You need to be 100 per cent fit and well when you’ve got 13 horses going through the ring. I’m okay, though, I’m fine. Eileen wasn’t going to come as she doesn’t like sales but she turned up to support me.”

The well-touted Lathan was among the first batch of Newbould dispersal lots and was knocked down to agent Jerry McGrath, standing in the bidders’ area opposite the rostrum, at £60,000.

The four-year-old is yet to reach the racecourse but boasts some big credentials being a son of sire du jour Doctor Dino and having cost Ryan Mahon €90,000 at last year’s Goffs Land Rover Sale. Plans remain fluid for the youngster, who began his time in training with Skelton.

“He’s been bought for an existing client but he’s not made any training plans yet,” said McGrath. “He’s a raw four-year-old but he’s by the sire of the moment in Doctor Dino, who’s doing very well. He’ll be staying in Britain and there might be a few other lads coming together [in the ownership group] so we’ll see what happens.

“He’s had a summer break so hopefully he’ll be one to kick on with. I remember seeing him as a store and we all wanted to buy him at 50 or 60 grand but he made a bit more on the day. He’s one I’m looking forward to though as he’s an exciting horse.”

The French bred is out of a half-sister to Ambroise, who carried breeder Pierre Julienne’s colours to victory in four hurdle races at Auteuil, most notably the Grade 2 Prix Amadou. Lathan was making his third appearance at public auction having been pinhooked by Ronnie O’Leary for €58,000 at the Arqana Summer Sale in 2021.

Others from the dispersal include the promising Goonhilly, who was knocked down to Skelton at £40,000, while Rebecca Menzies signed for William Of York, who brought £38,000 having won his last three races. West Cork also came under the hammer but was bought back by his vendor when the bidding reached £85,000.

Quintus interest

It wasn’t all about the Newbould dispersal on Wednesday as Kevin Ryan’s Hambleton Lodge Stables also offered the useful sprinter Quintus Arrius on behalf of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum. Fellow North Yorkshire-based trainer Peter Niven struck the winning bid for the 85-rated three-year-old at £50,000.

Quintus Arrius: dual winner for Kevin Ryan and Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum sold to Peter Niven for £50,000 Credit: john grossick

Quintus Arrius won two of his seven starts for previous connections and was last seen finishing a close third behind Hydration in a 0-90 handicap at Doncaster.

“He’s one for the decent sprint handicaps at some of the better tracks,” said Niven. “Hopefully we can progress from there. He’s a lovely horse, a quick horse, and he’s not been over-raced so he’s got plenty going for him.

"You’re always taking a chance buying second-hand goods, but if you could guarantee every yearling you buy is going to end up rated 85 it would be easy. Kevin tends to look after his horses so hopefully he’ll be fine.”

The colt is a son of Mehmas and out of the Juddmonte-bred Juxtaposed, an unraced half-sister to three black-type performers in the Group 3-winning Confront and the Listed-placed pair Midweek and Nearby, the latter of whom later won the Grade 2 Elite Hurdle. There is real depth to the pedigree as his second dam is a sibling to Eclipse winner Elmaamul and Oaks heroine Reams Of Verse.

Quintus Arrius was offered by his breeder Tally-Ho Stud at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, where he was knocked down to Ryan at 150,000gns.

The session concluded with turnover of £1,247,100, which was down 22 per cent on last year when a bigger catalogue helped 63 more lots change hands. The average price was up 25 per cent at £11,878, while the median of £5,500 was down eight per cent from £6,000 in 2022. The clearance rate was 83 per cent as 105 sold from 126 offered.

Read more

'A class sprinter' - Coolmore retire champion juvenile Little Big Bear due to injury

'It will be absolutely gut-wrenching for me' - owner Mike Newbould on his Doncaster dispersal

'The years to come are going to be great' - the €7,000 stallion who rose to rival Frankel