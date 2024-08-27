- More
Tom Clover eyeing £450,000 Long Distance Cup after 'huge run' from classy new recruit at York
Al Nayyir, a short-head away from landing Friday's Group 2 Lonsdale Cup on his first start for Newmarket trainer Tom Clover, looks likely to bid for big-race compensation in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup on October 19.
Clover sent just three runners to York's Ebor meeting but came away with a winner, a second and a third, with Tabletalk landing the Melrose Handicap and Jumbeau finishing third in a 5f handicap.
Despite starting at 33-1 under Luke Morris, Al Nayyir ran as Clover believed he might, finishing strongly to go past the post almost alongside Vauban.
