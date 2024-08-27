Racing Post logo
Tom Clover eyeing £450,000 Long Distance Cup after 'huge run' from classy new recruit at York

Vauban (left) just held on from the fast finisher Al Nayyir (right)
Al Nayyir (centre) closes in on Vauban in the Lonsdale CupCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Al Nayyir, a short-head away from landing Friday's Group 2 Lonsdale Cup on his first start for Newmarket trainer Tom Clover, looks likely to bid for big-race compensation in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup on October 19. 

Clover sent just three runners to York's Ebor meeting but came away with a winner, a second and a third, with Tabletalk landing the Melrose Handicap and Jumbeau finishing third in a 5f handicap.

Despite starting at 33-1 under Luke Morris, Al Nayyir ran as Clover believed he might, finishing strongly to go past the post almost alongside Vauban.

