'Together we'll raise awareness' - Spotlight Sports Group announces Autism In Racing link-up

Spotlight Sports Group, the parent company of the Racing Post, has announced Autism In Racing will be its first annual community partner as part of the company's wider corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to promote volunteering and community outreach.

Founded in 2021 through the collaboration of broadcaster Bobby Beevers, Racing Together and the Racecourse Association (RCA), Autism In Racing was created to promote awareness and inclusivity within the racing industry for those diagnosed with autism.

Since its creation, the organisation has overseen a number of initiatives such as the installation of permanent sensory rooms at Aintree, Cheltenham and Ascot, designed to provide a calm, quiet and safe environment in which to fully enjoy a day at the races.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Autism In Racing will become the official community partner for Spotlight Sports Group and I look forward to working closely with them for the foreseeable future," said Autism In Racing founder Bobby Beevers.

"We share the same passion for helping and supporting people with autism, which is brilliant. Together we'll raise autism awareness across the sport.”

His thoughts were echoed by Racing Post editor Tom Kerr: "We're delighted to be supporting Autism In Racing as our first community partner. I've long been an admirer of the incredible work Bobby has done to promote awareness and to make racing more accessible to those with autism, and it is a privilege for us to be able to contribute to that mission through this partnership."

Simon Winder, group finance director and chair of the CSR working group at Spotlight Sports Group, added: “The CSR team were unanimous in their decision to support such an incredible organisation which aligns closely with our internal focus on diversity, equality, inclusivity and, of course, racing.

"We look forward to working with Bobby and the Autism In Racing team to raise awareness and funding.”

