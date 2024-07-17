Three-year-olds dominate Cartier Horse of the Year standings after victories in notable generational battles

Three-year-olds dominate the standings for the Cartier Horse of the Year award after City Of Troy and Porta Fortuna propelled themselves to the top two spots when getting the better of their older counterparts in two of the notable early battles of the generations.

Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace winner Rosallion (88) had led the way in the Horse of the Year and Three-Year-Old Colt categories after his Royal Ascot heroics, but he has been replaced at the top of both standings by last month's Derby winner City Of Troy (96), who followed up his Epsom Classic win with a hard-fought victory in the Eclipse.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt also sits eight points clear of Porta Fortuna (88), who joins Rosallion in second spot after dominating the Falmouth Stakes, the first major clash of three-year-old fillies and older opposition, at Newmarket's July Festival, storming clear in the final furlong to score by four lengths.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, she now heads the Three-Year-Old Filly division having overhauled Oaks winner Ezeliya (56), who was retired after a training setback this month.

Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin (48) could not continue the domination of the three-year-old generation as he could manage only fifth in the Group 1 July Cup behind Mill Stream (60), whose neck victory over Swingalong (32) saw him shoot to the top of the Cartier Sprinter standings.

Queen Anne winner Charyn (80) continues to lead the Older Horse points and remains the highest placed of that division in the Horse of the Year standings, but Prince of Wales's Stakes scorer Auguste Rodin (64) and five-time top-level victor Rebel's Romance (54) could look for a big performance in the King George to show their credentials for the awards.

Double Major (22), last year's leading three-year-old stayer in France, threw his name into the hat for the Cartier Stayer award when landing the Prix Maurice de Nieuil on Saturday. Ascot Gold Cup one-two Kyprios (56) and Trawlerman (27) remain first and second in the division.

Cartier Racing Awards standings

Horse of the Year

96 City Of Troy

88 Porta Fortuna

88 Rosallion

80 Charyn

64 Auguste Rodin

60 Mill Stream

56 Ezeliya

56 Kyprios

56 White Birch

54 Rebel's Romance

Older Horse

80 Charyn

64 Auguste Rodin

56 White Birch

54 Rebel's Romance

48 Bluestocking

48 Haya Zark

48 Measured Time

Three-Year-Old Colt

96 City Of Troy

88 Rosallion

52 Los Angeles

48 Inisherin

48 Notable Speech

Three-Year-Old Filly

88 Porta Fortuna

56 Ezeliya

50 Elmalka

48 Sparkling Plenty

39 Star Of Mystery

Sprinter

60 Mill Stream

48 Inisherin

39 Star Of Mystery

32 Asfoora

32 Khaadem

32 Swingalong

Stayer

56 Kyprios

27 Trawlerman

24 Sevenna's Knight

22 Sweet William

22 Double Major

