Three-year-olds dominate Cartier Horse of the Year standings after victories in notable generational battles
Three-year-olds dominate the standings for the Cartier Horse of the Year award after City Of Troy and Porta Fortuna propelled themselves to the top two spots when getting the better of their older counterparts in two of the notable early battles of the generations.
Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace winner Rosallion (88) had led the way in the Horse of the Year and Three-Year-Old Colt categories after his Royal Ascot heroics, but he has been replaced at the top of both standings by last month's Derby winner City Of Troy (96), who followed up his Epsom Classic win with a hard-fought victory in the Eclipse.
The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt also sits eight points clear of Porta Fortuna (88), who joins Rosallion in second spot after dominating the Falmouth Stakes, the first major clash of three-year-old fillies and older opposition, at Newmarket's July Festival, storming clear in the final furlong to score by four lengths.
Trained by Joseph O'Brien, she now heads the Three-Year-Old Filly division having overhauled Oaks winner Ezeliya (56), who was retired after a training setback this month.
Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin (48) could not continue the domination of the three-year-old generation as he could manage only fifth in the Group 1 July Cup behind Mill Stream (60), whose neck victory over Swingalong (32) saw him shoot to the top of the Cartier Sprinter standings.
Queen Anne winner Charyn (80) continues to lead the Older Horse points and remains the highest placed of that division in the Horse of the Year standings, but Prince of Wales's Stakes scorer Auguste Rodin (64) and five-time top-level victor Rebel's Romance (54) could look for a big performance in the King George to show their credentials for the awards.
Double Major (22), last year's leading three-year-old stayer in France, threw his name into the hat for the Cartier Stayer award when landing the Prix Maurice de Nieuil on Saturday. Ascot Gold Cup one-two Kyprios (56) and Trawlerman (27) remain first and second in the division.
Cartier Racing Awards standings
Horse of the Year
96 City Of Troy
88 Porta Fortuna
88 Rosallion
80 Charyn
64 Auguste Rodin
60 Mill Stream
56 Ezeliya
56 Kyprios
56 White Birch
54 Rebel's Romance
Older Horse
80 Charyn
64 Auguste Rodin
56 White Birch
54 Rebel's Romance
48 Bluestocking
48 Haya Zark
48 Measured Time
Three-Year-Old Colt
96 City Of Troy
88 Rosallion
52 Los Angeles
48 Inisherin
48 Notable Speech
Three-Year-Old Filly
88 Porta Fortuna
56 Ezeliya
50 Elmalka
48 Sparkling Plenty
39 Star Of Mystery
Sprinter
60 Mill Stream
48 Inisherin
39 Star Of Mystery
32 Asfoora
32 Khaadem
32 Swingalong
Stayer
56 Kyprios
27 Trawlerman
24 Sevenna's Knight
22 Sweet William
22 Double Major
