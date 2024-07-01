- More
'This will be the acid test for City Of Troy' - Graeme Rodway gives his Coral-Eclipse verdict
Is City Of Troy going to be an outstanding Derby winner or just an ordinary one? Plenty of people have already put him in the first bracket, but it didn’t look like a hot running of the Classic beforehand and a Racing Post Rating of 125 for the winner isn’t out of the ordinary.
It is actually 2lb lower than Golden Horn – the last Derby winner to do the Eclipse double – achieved when winning at Epsom and only 1lb better than Auguste Rodin recorded last year.
This will be the acid test for City Of Troy, and it’s a different one, too. Not only is he running over a mile and a quarter for the first time, but he will also encounter a contrasting course.
Published on inBritain
Last updated
