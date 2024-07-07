'There's lots of doom and gloom around but we have the best racing on the planet' - Wathnan Racing issue robust defence of the sport

British racing was hailed as "the best on planet Earth" on Sunday as one of its newest investors issued a robust defence of the sport.

Wathnan Racing , which is headed by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has enjoyed huge success this season, notably landing four races at Royal Ascot.

That has come against a backdrop of worries about issues such as relatively poor prize-money, horses being sold for export to countries where they can earn more, staffing problems and the imminent departure of several senior industry figures.